The Indian Premier League is likely to commence in September this year, as ICC postponed the Men's T20 World Cup. India's two greatest limited-overs batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be chasing respective records in the impending tournament. Over the years, the duo has already scaled mountains for respective franchises. Let us have a look at their individual stats in India's cash-rich league.

Runs Kohli is the highest run-scorer of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has amassed 5,412 runs from 177 matches at 37.84. In the upcoming season, he could become the first ever player with 6,000 IPL runs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma holds the third spot, having scored 4,898 runs at 31.60. Notably, he is 102 runs away from touching the 5,000-run mark.

Tons Five IPL tons for Virat Kohli

Kohli also has an edge over the Mumbai Indians captain in terms of IPL centuries. The former has slammed five tons in the tournament so far. It is interesting to note that Kohli had not struck a single IPL century before 2016. However, he finished that season with a record four hundreds. On the other hand, Rohit owns only a solitary IPL ton.

IPL titles Rohit is the most successful IPL captain

Rohit Sharma is the most successful skipper in the Indian Premier League history. In 2019, he led Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL title, more than any other franchise. As a player, he has won a total number of five IPL trophies (one with Deccan Chargers, 2009). His counterpart Virat Kohli is still in search of a maiden title for RCB.

Information Rohit boasts a higher win percentage as captain

Under Kohli, RCB have won 49 out of 110 matches and lost 55. They have a win percentage of 47.16. Meanwhile, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to 60 wins in 104 matches (Lost - 42). He has a higher win percentage (58.65) as captain.

Sixes Rohit has four more sixes than Kohli