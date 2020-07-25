Tennis superstars Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have dominated the scenario in men's tennis for more than a decade now. Their prominence in the game is notable and other tennis stars haven't quite come up to achieve much greatness during this period. The trio has been superb in terms of winning the Grand Slams. Here we analyze them versus the rest.

Since 2017 The three superstars have bagged the previous 13 Slams

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have won the last 13 Grand Slam events between them. This feat has been achieved since the start of 2017. The last player to win a Slam other than these three was Swiss maestro Stan Wawrinka, who had pocketed the 2016 US Open. Since 2017, Djokovic (5), Nadal (5) and Federer (3) have emerged victorious.

Stat A unique statistic to show the trio's dominance

Since Federer won the Wimbledon in 2003, only 11 Slams have been won by players rather than the trio. Out of these 11 Slams, Stan Wawrinka (3) and Andy Murray (3) enjoyed some success. The rest of the players won a Slam each. Andy Roddick, Gaston Gaudio, Marat Safin, Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic are the players.

Information These three have won 56 Slam titles between them

Federer won his first Slam in 2003 (Wimbledon). Nadal pocketed his first title in 2005 (French Open), whereas, Djokovic won his maiden Slam in 2008 (Australian Open). Overall, Federer (20), Nadal (19) and Djokovic (17) have won a staggering 56 titles between them.

Slam finals Since 2015, 14 finals have been lost by other players