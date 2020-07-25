Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni still carries the propensity to bounce back in international cricket. He said the extended break due to coronavirus pandemic might have fueled him for a comeback. The 59-year-old also shed light on the incumbent wicket-keepers KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who are primed to replace Dhoni. Here is more.

"Presently, it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut," Jones told TOI.

MS Dhoni hasn't featured in competitive cricket since India's exit from 2019 World Cup. Following a prolonged sabbatical, he finally joined the Chennai Supper Kings camp earlier this year, in order to prepare for Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to IPL's postponement. India's World Cup-winning captain will now eye a comeback as IPL is set to be played in UAE.

Dhoni was in sublime form last year. He averaged 60 in ODIs, scoring 600 runs from 18 matches. In the IPL, he amassed 416 runs in 15 matches at 83.20. It will be interesting to see if he gets back into the mix.

With Dhoni's absence, the onus in the wicket-keeping section lies on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The Indian team management recently handed the role to Rahul in limited-overs cricket. Notably, Pant was ruled out of the 2020 Australia ODI series due to concussion injury, following which the former took over. Rahul's batting form has also made him Team India's first-choice wicket-keeper in white-ball cricket.

Rahul seems to have outclassed Pant in recent times. Since December 2019, Rahul has amassed 535 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 66.87. His T20I average in the same period nearly touched 55. He also finished as the leading run-scorer in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pant averaged 27.72 and 21 in ODIs and T20Is respectively last year.

