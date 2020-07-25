-
West Indies pace spearhead Kemar Roach scripted history on Day 2 of the ongoing series decider at the Old Trafford.
He scalped his 200th Test wicket to enter an elite list of bowlers.
The Barbadian seamer achieved the milestone in the morning session, having provided the visitors a couple of crucial breakthroughs.
We list out the records broken by him in the Test.
200 wickets
Ninth West Indian bowler to take 200 Test wickets
Roach became only the ninth bowler from West Indies to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket.
He joined a number of West Indian greats on the elite tally.
The list includes Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), Lance Gibbs (309), Joel Garner (259), Michael Holding (249), Sir Garfield Sobers (235) and Sir Andy Roberts (202).
Information
Roach took 59 Tests to take 200 wickets
Roach scalped his 200th wicket in 59 Test matches, seventh-fastest among West Indies bowlers. The top-six bowlers are on the list are Malcolm Marshall (42), Joel Garner (44), Curtly Ambrose (45), Lance Gibbs/ Andy Roberts (46), Michael Holding (47), Courtney Walsh (58).
26 years
First West Indian bowler with 200 Test wickets (post 2000)
Roach is the only Caibbean bowler to have picked up 200 Test wickets in the last 26 years.
He became the first West Indian player to reach the feat since Curtly Ambrose.
The latter registered his 200th Test wicket in March 1994.
Interestingly, Roach made his international debut 15 years after the former speedster achieved this distinction.
Landmark
Roach set to surpass Sir Andy Roberts' record
Roach reached the historic landmark in the first innings after dismissing Chris Woakes.
The England all-rounder misjudged a good length delivery from Roach, which went on to rattle his stumps.
Nevertheless, Roach has now snapped up 201 wickets at an average of 27.34.
He is all set to eclipse Sir Andy Roberts, who has 202 Test scalps to his name.