Former Barcelona and Spain mid-fielder Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus but was asymptomatic. Xavi, who renewed his contract as manager of Al Sadd on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepares for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details.

Statement Today I won't be able to join my team: Xavi

Xavi issued a statement saying that he will not be able to join his side and that David Prats will take over. "Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement. "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves."

Quote Xavi to remain isolated until clearance

"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear," the former Barca legend said.

QSL QSL resumed on Friday after a period of suspension

Xavi said once he is healthy, he will return to work. "When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work." Meanwhile, the QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

Career A look at Xavi's stint at Barcelona and Al Sadd