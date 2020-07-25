India Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals are all set to release a documentary series on August 1. The three-part series named 'Inside Story' will showcase the interviews and "never-before-seen footage" from RR's 2019 IPL campaign. Notably, marquee players Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Varun Aaron, star in the documentary. Here are the further details on the same.

Entertainment 'The documentary will entertain IPL fans during challenging times'

Speaking on the release of documentary series 'Inside Story', Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said the sports lovers will be entertained through this. "We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans," said McCrum.

Twitter Post Inside Story to premiere on August 1

Information The film crew followed Royals' journey through the 2019 season

The documentary, which portrays the journey of Rajasthan Royals' 2019 season, will be available on Jio platforms. Notably, its shooting started in March last year as Royals allowed a film crew to follow them through the season.

Rajasthan Royals Royals won the inaugural IPL edition

In 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first ever franchise to win the IPL title. The Shane Warne-led side trounced Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the final at DY Patil Stadium. It all came down to the wire as Royals clinched victory on the final delivery of the match. Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir bagged the Purple Cap after having scalped 22 wickets.

IPL 2019 How Royals fared in the 2019 season