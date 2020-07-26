Despite losing early wickets, England dominated the entire Day 2 of the ongoing series decider at the Old Trafford. A crucial stand between Stuart Broad and Dom Bess put the hosts in a commanding position early on. As the day progressed, the English fast bowlers destroyed Windies' top order to gain a further edge. We take a look at the key takeaways.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed Day 2 on 258/4 with Ollie Pope (91) and Jos Buttler (67) at the crease. Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach took four wickets in quick succession to get West Indies on top. However, a 76-run stand between Broad and Bess propelled England to 369. Meanwhile, the visitors trail by 232 runs as they finished on 137/6 at stumps.

Kemar Roach Roach becomes ninth West Indian to take 200 Test wickets

In the morning session, Kemar Roach dismissed Chris Woakes to complete 200 Test wickets. The English all-rounder misjudged a good length delivery from Roach, which went on to rattle his stumps. Notably, Roach became only the ninth West Indian bowler and first since Curtly Ambrose (1994) to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket. He is all set to eclipse Sir Andy Roberts (202).

Stuart Broad Broad scripts a unique record with the bat

Fast bowler Stuart Broad steadied England's ship when they were reeling at 280/8 before lunch on Day 2. The 34-year-old made a 45-ball 62 to take the hosts past 350. His half-century came off 33 balls, the joint third-fastest for England in Test cricket. Notably, Broad is only behind former all-rounder Sir Ian Botham (28) on the tally.

England bowlers The Broad-Anderson duo yet again stole the show

England's most successful bowling pair Stuart Broad and James Anderson were right on the money. The duo worked in tandem to uproot the top order, having snapped up two wickets apiece. Jofra Archer too dismissed the dangerous John Campbell (32) at the start. However, the delivery by Chris Woakes to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (26) was the ball of the day.

Information England's leading wicket-taker against West Indies