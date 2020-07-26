Leicester City and Manchester United are in for a Champions League showdown in gameweek 38 of the Premier League. United are third in the table, whereas, Leicester are fifth at the moment. A point would be enough for United to earn a top-four finish. Ahead of a cracking battle, we present the complete match preview, Dream11 team prediction and statistics.

#LEIMUN Both teams will be going in for a win

After being in a strong position for most parts of the season, Leicester are now fighting for a top-four finish. They haven't been at their best for some time now and need to thwart the visitors. United, who are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games, dropped valuable points against Sheffield United and West Ham at home. They cannot afford to suffer a defeat.

Team news Leicester vs United: Team news and selection

Leicester will check on the fitness of winger Marc Albrighton, who had suffered a minor injury earlier. Caglar Soyuncu returns after a three-game ban, while Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Daniel Amartey and Christian Fuchs remain sidelined. Manchester United will continue to monitor Luke Shaw's ankle injury, while Eric Bailly will also be assessed.

Stat attack The notable stats ahead of the high-profile clash

Man United are unbeaten in their last 10 top-flight games against Leicester. The Foxes have taken nine points from eight matches since the league restarted last month. Jamie Vardy, who has 23 league goals, needs one more to equal his best tally. Harry Maguire is poised to become the first Manchester United outfield player to start every league game since Gary Pallister in 1994-95.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction