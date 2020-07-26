Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku continued his run in the Serie A 2019-20 season. The Belgian scored a brace against Genoa in Inter's 3-0 victory. He went on to equal a 70-year record for Inter as well. Inter are now second in the Serie A table (76 points) and moved above Atalanta. Here we look at the records scripted by Lukaku.

Record Lukaku goes past Milito, Amadei with this record

Lukaku has 23 goals this season in the Serie A campaign. He surpassed Diego Milito and Amedeo Amadei at the 3rd place among the best goal-scorers in their first season for Inter in the Serie A. Lukaku has two more matches to better the tally. He can equal former Brazilian legend Ronaldo (25). Meanwhile, Stefano Nyers (26) leads the tally for Inter.

Do you know? Lukaku equals this 70-year record

Lukaku is the first Nerazzurri player since 1950 to score 15 goals away from home in a single Serie A campaign. He equaled the record set by Stefano Nyers.

Goals Lukaku registers his best tally in a single season

Lukaku now has 29 goals for Inter in all competitions this season. This is his best tally in a single campaign. Prior to this, his best tally was for Manchester United (27 goals) in 2017-18. Lukaku needs three more goals to amass his best tally in a domestic league campaign. His 25 goals for Everton in 2016-17 is his best so far.

