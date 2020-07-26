Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has backed Sourav Ganguly for the International Cricket Council's Chairman role. He commended Ganguly's leadership skills, highlighting his part in reinstating Indian cricket. Previously, the BCCI president also received backing from Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, for the same. Notably, the particular role remains vacant after former chief Shashank Manohar stepped down.

Praise Quite a big fan of Dada: Sangakkara

Sangkkara lavished praise on the former Indian skipper. "I think Sourav can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but he has a very astute cricket brain. He has the best interests of the game at heart and that shouldn't change because you are the BCCI president," he told India Today.

Sangakkara describes the qualities of ideal candidate

"Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from, but really understand 'yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries," he added.

Role Shashank Manohar had stepped down as Chairman

Earlier, Shashank Manohar stepped down as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He became ICC's first independent chairman in 2016, before getting re-elected in 2018. Meanwhile, Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja has been given the charge on an interim basis until a permanent successor is elected. Reportedly, the board members would be discussing the nomination process for its next chairman, soon.

The potential candidates who could take charge

While the ICC could take a call soon, ex-ECB chairman Colin Graves appears to be the front-runner for the role. However, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is also alive in the race. He earlier garnered support from CSA Chief Executive Jacques Faul and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith. Former Cricket West Indies chief Dave Cameron also expressed interest in the role.

Information Will Sourav Ganguly take the chair?

Ganguly's tenure as BCCI President is about to end in July this year. As per the protocols, he is required to undergo a three-year cooling-off period once the period ends. Previously, the administration had moved to Supreme Court, seeking an amendment to constitutional provisions.

