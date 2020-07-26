Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth are vying for one position to stay in the Premier League next season. These three teams have almost identical goal difference. Villa and Watford are tied on points (34), while Bournemouth have 31 under their belt. Two of these three teams will be going down alongside Norwich. Here we analyze the relegation battle on the final day.

Villa The situation of Aston Villa

Aston Villa are 17th at the moment and are above Watford on goal difference. Their 1-0 win against Arsenal proved to be priceless. However, Villa face West Ham tonight and a win will give them guarantee of staying up this. Defeats for Watford and Bournemouth will see Villa stay up even if they lose. The side needs to step up and deliver.

Watford The situation of Watford

Watford are 18th and have 34 points with a goal difference of -27. They need a win against Arsenal to guarantee their safety. However, they must hope that Villa drops points on the other hand against the Hammers. Even if they draw and Villa lose, Watford will survive. If they lose, they must ensure that Villa go down by a poorer margin.

Bournemouth The situation of Bournemouth

Bournemouth have 31 points with a goal difference of -27. They face a stiff test against Everton. Bournemouth's only hope is that of a win and they need to pray that both Villa and Watford suffer defeats. Goal difference would see them survive on this basis. By the look of things, Bournemouth are likely to get relegated.

Favorites Villa the favorites to save themselves