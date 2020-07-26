-
Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City are in the race for two Champions League places.
United and Leicester are in for a showdown tonight in the final gameweek of Premier League 2019-20 season.
Meanwhile, Chelsea face sixth-placed Wolves at home.
Two of these three sides will earn a top-four finish.
Here we analyze their race on the final day.
Man United
The situation of Manchester United
Manchester United have 63 points with a goal difference of +28.
A draw against Leicester will assure them of a top-four finish.
If United beat Leicester, they will finish third above Chelsea.
If the Red Devils get beaten, they will hope that Chelsea suffer a loss against Wolves.
In this case, United will finish fourth via a better goal difference.
Chelsea
The situation of Chelsea
Chelsea are fourth at the moment with 63 points and a goal difference of +13.
A point will be enough for Chelsea to earn a top-four qualification.
Even if they lose at home to Wolves on the final day, they will still qualify for Europe's premier club competition if United go on to beat Leicester.
Leicester
The situation of Leicester City
Leicester City must beat Man United on the final day to be certain of a top-four finish.
Meanwhile, a draw will be enough should Chelsea lose to Wolves. A superior goal difference will help Leicester here.
If Leicester miss out, then they will still qualify for the Europa League group stage, even if Wolves go level with a win.
MUN, CHE
United and Chelsea are the favorites to earn top-four finish
Going by the look of things, Manchester United and Chelsea are the favorites.
United are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games and a draw would be enough.
They are better equipped than Leicester at the moment and could get the job done.
Chelsea will have a stiff ask against Wolves, however, one fancies them to gain the maximum here.
They are solid in attack.
Twitter Post
Race for the top four
