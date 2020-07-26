Pace spearhead Kemar Roach believes West Indies could still bounce back despite reeling in the series decider at the Old Trafford. The visitors lost the track following an incredible morning session on Day 2 as the England tail-enders put them in front. Meanwhile, West Indies are still behind in Test, after finishing on 137/6 at stumps. Here is more.

Quote Raoch backs West Indies to make a turnaround

"I think winning the series would obviously be the pinnacle right now. We are a little bit behind on the eight-ball but I am sure guys have it in them to come back out of the pit and fight," Roach told ESPNcricinfo.

Kemar Roach Roach completed 200 Test wickets on Day 2

On the second day, Kemar Roach scalped his 200th Test wicket to enter an elite list of bowlers. The 32-year-old dismissed England all-rounder Chris Woakes to achieve the milestone. Notably, Roach became only the ninth West Indian bowler and first since Curtly Ambrose (1994) to reach the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket. He is all set to eclipse Sir Andy Roberts (202).

Do you know? Roach joined these West Indian legends on the list

Roach joined a number of West Indian greats on the elite tally. The list includes Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), Lance Gibbs (309), Joel Garner (259), Michael Holding (249), Sir Garfield Sobers (235) and Sir Andy Roberts (202).

Landmark Got the weight off my back: Kemar Roach

Speaking on the historic landmark, Roach expressed his contentment. "The landmark gave me a little bit of relief. Obviously it was a bit emotional. I know the journey I have had. It has been very very tough to get back on the field. To get that milestone is a weight off my back. It's all about how much I can go now," he said.

Test series The Wisden Trophy on the line