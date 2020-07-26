The Indian Premier League is all set to bring back the extravaganza this season. As has been the case, India's cash-rich league will be studded by some of the eminent names in world cricket. The high-profile batsmen will be eager to get some runs under the belt following a prolonged break. We list out some players who could clinch the Orange Cap this season.

David Warner Warner yet again appears to be the front-runner

Australian opener David Warner has clinched the Orange Cap most number of times. He emerged as the highest run-scorer in 2015, 2017 and 2019 respectively. Furthermore, his recent form in international cricket makes him the front-runner to do so. His T20I scores in 2019 read as - 100*, 60*, 57*, 2*, 20, 48*. Notably, Warner is also among the top-five run-scorers in IPL (4,706).

Virat Kohli Will Kohli bounce back this season?

Indian captain Virat Kohli hasn't been among the runs of late, however, his ability to bounce back has been highlighted on several occasions. After faring poorly in 2015, Kohli turned the tables a season later. He amassed a record-breaking 973 runs in 2016, the highest ever tally in a single IPL edition. Overall, he is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 5,412 runs.

KL Rahul Rahul could make the most of his sublime form

Lokesh Rahul has been faring well for Team India ever since he replaced the injured Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket. He contributed massively in India's 5-0 victory over New Zealand in the T20I series, having aggregated most number of runs (224 at 56.00). Interestingly, he finished at number three (659) and two (593) on the runs tally, in the previous two editions.

Andre Russell Russell would want to continue his magnificent run

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell showed his brute power last season. He cleared the boundary as many as 52 times, thereby becoming only the second player after Chris Gayle to record over 50 sixes in a single edition. However, Russell will have to gain a promotion in the batting order to grab the Orange Cap this season.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma all set to fire for MI again