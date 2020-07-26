Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0 to qualify for the Champions League. The Red Devils finished third after Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored for the side. Meanwhile, Leicester missed out on a top-four finish as Chelsea overcame Wolves 2-0 to take fourth place. United ended the Premier League season on a 14-match unbeaten run. Here we look at the records broken.

#LEIMUN How did the match pan out?

Leicester and United had a goalless first half and there was nothing much to separate the two sides. Leicester saw Vardy hit the post in the 60th minute. However, moments later, Manchester United earned a penalty after Anthony Martial was fouled. Fernandes stepped in and took a fine penalty. United held on from there as Lingard scored the second in injury-time.

Stats Notable stats from the Leicester vs United encounter

Man United continued their unbeaten run in 11 top-flight games against Leicester. The Foxes have taken just nine points from nine matches since the league restarted last month. United registered their sixth victory since the Premier League restart. Harry Maguire became the first Manchester United outfield player to start every league game since Gary Pallister in 1994-95.

Do you know? Fernandes scripts a special feat

Since making his Premier League debut for United in February, Fernandes has scored eight goals in 14 appearances. He also registered 7 assists. The Portuguese ended with 10 goals from 20 matches in all competitions for United this season.

Record United script history with penalties earned this season