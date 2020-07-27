The Premier League 2019-20 season came to an end with a frantic final day that saw Manchester United and Chelsea earn top-four finishes. Meanwhile, the likes of Bournemouth and Watford were relegated as they joined Norwich City on that front. Champions Liverpool ended with a victory, whereas, second-placed Manchester City broke the 100-goal barrier. Here we look at the season in numbers.

Liverpool Liverpool end on 99 points, script several records

Liverpool ended the season on 99 points. This is the second-best tally in Premier League history. The Reds equaled Manchester City's record of 32 wins (2017-18, 2018-19) in a single Premier League season. Liverpool recorded the fewest losses this season (3). Jurgen Klopp's side went unbeaten at home this season (W18 D1). This was Liverpool's maiden Premier League honor.

Man City City break the 100-goal barrier, register best goal difference

Manchester City ended the season with 102 goals. They were the only side with 100-plus goals this season in the league. They scored 100+ goals for the second time under Pep Guardiola (also in 2017-18) and the fifth time in top-flight history. City finished the season with the best goal difference (+67). They finished 18 points behind Liverpool (81 points).

Goals Vardy becomes the oldest player to win the Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot award after finishing the season with 23 goals. At 33 years of age, Vardy is now the oldest player to win this award. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings followed suit with 22 goals each. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling became the first Englishman to net 20 goals in a top-flight campaign for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne smashes a host of records

Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne ended the season with 20 assists. He equaled the Premier League record held by former Arsenal hero Thierry Henry. The Belgian international was directly involved in 33 Premier League goals this season (13 goals & 20 assists). This is now the most by a central mid-fielder in a single season since Frank Lampard's 36 in 2009-10.

Numbers City register most clean sheets, Norwich script unwanted stats

Burnley's Nick Pope and City's Ederson registered the joint-highest clean sheets (15). Manchester City kept the most clean sheets this season (16). Liverpool conceded the fewest goals this season (33). City ended with the most passes (26,309) and the most crosses (914). Norwich City registered the most losses (27) and the fewest wins (5). They conceded the most goals (75).

Notable feats Other notable numbers registered in this season

West Ham's Declan Rice became the fourth player in Premier League history to play every single minute in a single campaign aged 21 or younger (3,420). Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is now only the fifth outfield player to play every single minute in a season for the title-winning side in EPL. Watford have been relegated for the third time in Premier League history.

Do you know? The case of penalties!

Arsenal's David Luiz gave away five penalties in the Premier League this season, the most any player has ever conceded in a single campaign in the competition. Manchester United earned a record 14 Premier League penalties this season.