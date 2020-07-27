England seem to have taken complete control of the ongoing third Test at the Old Trafford. The Joe Root-led side owned all the three sessions throughout the day, having made the match rather one-sided. Meanwhile, West Indies continued to falter in the batting segment before England extended the first-innings lead. Here are the key takeaways from Day 3.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 137/6, on Day 3. Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich added 41 runs, following which Stuart Broad dismissed the former. Notably, Broad scalped a six-for as the visitors were bundled out for 197. In the second innings, England declared on 226/2 to set a 399-run target. They reduced WI to 10/2 before the umpire called stumps.

Stuart Broad Broad claimed his 12th six-wicket haul in Test cricket

England pace spearhead has been in blazing form in the third Test so far. In the first innings, he slammed a spectacular 62 off 45 to put England into the driving seat. Later on, he rattled the West Indian batting line-up to clinch his 12th six-wicket haul in Test cricket. Moreover, he is one wicket away from reaching the 500-wicket mark.

Do you know? Broad records a unique feat in Test cricket

Stuart Broad averages 7.59 in the innings wherein he has taken a six-for (Test cricket). His average is the best among bowlers who have taken ten or more six-wicket hauls. Derek Underwood (8.53) and Glenn McGrath (9.30) follow him on the tally.

England batting First 100+ opening stand for England since 2016

Openers Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns shared a 114-run stand to put England on top in the second innings. Interestingly, this was the first 100+ opening partnership for England (Tests) since 2016 when Alastair Cook and Alex Hales put on 126 against Pakistan at Edgbaston. While Burns (90) scored his second fifty of the match, Sibley smashed a defiant 56 (132).

Information A swift half-century from Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root finally ended his run-drought after registering his 49th half-century in the longest format. His 56-ball 68 was studded with 8 fours and a solitary six. Notably, he finished with a strike-rate of 121.42.

WI bowlers Caribbean bowlers were ineffective throughout the day