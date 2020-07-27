The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially launched the inaugural Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Reportedly, the World Cup Super League will get underway with the first ODI between England and Ireland on July 30 in Southampton. Interestingly, the tournament will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Here are further details on the same.

Details Format of World Cup Super League

The Super League will feature 13 teams, including 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands. Netherlands qualified for the league by winning the World Cricket Super League 2015-17. According to the format, each side will play four home and as many away (three-match) ODI series. The top seven teams shall automatically book their spot for the impending World Cup.

Qualification Remaining sides to compete for qualification

The sides which fail to qualify directly will face five associate nations in the 2023 Qualifier. And the top two teams will make it to the 10-team World Cup, scheduled to be held in India (already qualified). Moreover, the Super League does not comprise a knockout or playoff stage as the standings will determine the qualification for World Cup.

Information Each team to get 10 points for a win

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment, and zero for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across eight series. However, the criteria to separate teams on equal points will be announced soon.

ODI series Schedule of England-Ireland ODI series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced the schedule of the upcoming ODI series between England and Ireland. According to the schedule, the three ODIs will be played on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. The Ageas Bowl cricket ground, which was also the venue of England's first Test against West Indies, will host all the three matches.

Eoin Morgan Looking forward to compete in Super League: Eoin Morgan