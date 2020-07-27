England have announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, starting July 30. Fast bowler Reece Topley has been recalled to the side after nearly four years. Meanwhile, the likes of Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, and David Willey also made a return for the series. Notably, the three-match series will mark the commencement of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Information England's ODI Squad for Ireland series

England's ODI Squad for Ireland series: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey. Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone

MIss Marquee players rested for the series

Marquee players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, have been rested for the series. They are a part of England's squad which is facing West Indies in the ongoing three-match Test series. An ankle injury ruled out leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson, while fast bowler Chris Jordan missed the original cut after undergoing surgery on elbow.

Comeback Reece Topley returns to the side after 2016

Reece Topley, who earned his first ODI call-up after 2016, was impressive in the recently concluded intra-squad games. He finished with bowling figures of 9/1 and 26/2 in the two matches. The 26-year-old has 16 ODI and 5 T20I wickets to his name. Furthermore, England will have the services of all-rounders Liam Dawson and David Willey, and wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings.

Senior players Bairstow, Ali set to star against Ireland

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who was ignored for the Test series, has been named England's vice-captain. He smashed 85 off mere 45 deliveries in the first intra-squad warm-up fixture. Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow also bounced back, having slammed a ton (127) in the match. The duo is joined by Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince and Joe Denly in the squad.

Selection Great competition for spots in absence of Test players: Taylor

England selector James Taylor asserted the selection committee aims to explore the squad's depth in white-ball cricket. "We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket," he said. He added, "Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match."

ODI series The ODI series will get underway on July 30