The advent of the Indian Premier League transformed the game for bowlers. Over the years, the cash-rich league has produced a number of proficient bowlers who went on to dominate world cricket. Not only seamers, but spinners have also stamped their authority in the tournament. We list out the bowlers who could clinch the Purple Cap this season.

Imran Tahir Imran Tahir appears to be the top contender

In the last few seasons, South African spinner Imran Tahir has led the spin attack of Chennai Super Kings. Skipper MS Dhoni often hands him the ball in order to produce crucial breakthroughs. Rightly so, Tahir emerged as the leading wicket-taker last year (26 wickets). His recent form in T20 leagues makes him a strong candidate to grab the Purple Cap, this season too.

Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah will be aiming to make a comeback

Jasprit Bumrah has been the nucleus of Mumbai Indians pace attack for quite a few seasons. He was their leading wicket-taker in the previous season, having accounted for 19 scalps at an average of 21.53. Although Bumrah had a torrid run in international cricket following his comeback from lower-back injury, there is little doubt that he will make a turnaround.

Rashid Khan You simply can't write off Rashid Khan!

Rashid Khan is one bowler who has climbed the ladder rather quickly in the shortest format. In the age of T20 cricket where batsmen rule the roost, his quirky leggies stand out. He was not as effective last year, however, his uncanny variations pose a serious to the batsmen. Notably, he is the leading wicket-taker (47) in T20Is since January 2018

Dale Steyn Steyn would want to make the most of his form

Dale Steyn will yet again make his appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore, perhaps one last time. The Proteas seamer may have entered the final leg of his career, but his fiery spells can never be discounted. He claimed 15 wickets from eight games in 2019 Mzansi Super League, third-most after Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi. He is expected to replicate the show in the IPL.

Pat Cummins Cummins could pave the way for KKR this season