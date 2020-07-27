-
The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), on Monday, confirmed receiving the Letter of Intent from the BCCI to host the Indian Premier League this year.
As per the proposed schedule, the tournament is set to be held between September 19 and November 8 behind closed doors.
However, the Government of India is yet to give a green signal.
Here is more on the same.
Quote
An excerpt from ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani's statement
"We have received the letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian government which will ink the final deal. There are many factors which influence operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting, popular, and lucrative tournament," Mubashshir Usmani said.
Factors
Experts to discuss factors to ensure smooth conduct of IPL
Usmani explained hosting the mega tournament requires massive movement of people and equipment.
Notably, a number of experts in the UAE will discuss the key factors to ensure smooth conduct of IPL.
This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, several tourism bodies, and the respective government entities (Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention).
Information
IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the window
Previously, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the tournament will be played in September-November. The reports of shifting it to UAE emerged after the ICC postponed the Men's T20 World Cup. However, the tournament is yet to get a go-ahead from the government.
Venues
Three stadiums will likely host the matches
The matches will likely be held at three venues- The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
"UAE boasts some of the best practice facilities and stadia in the world across three Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) which we are confident will be more than adequate to support the eight-team tournament," added Usmani.
UAE
UAE aim to host another edition of IPL
The is not the first time India's cash-rich league is being shifted to the United Arab Emirates.
In 2014, the nation hosted the first half of IPL (April 16-30) due to security concerns relating to General Elections in India.
Notably, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah together hosted as many as 20 matches.
However, things will pan out differently this time, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.