The captain of the Indian basketball team Vishesh Bhriguvanshi believes the sport would have a bright future in the country. Bhriguvanshi highlighted the role of the NBA Academy in the nation as it is helping youngsters to hone their skills. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, the 28-year-old vouched for a professional league, which can give the right exposure to youngsters.

Bhriguvanshi feels there is no dearth of talent in the country and credited the NBA Academy for the same. He said, "As of now, there are so many talented groups of players. There is an NBA Academy, and so many players are getting trained over there. They are getting more experience playing outside and are busy with several tournaments."

Bhriguvanshi feels that the future looks bright with players in the NBA Academy doing well. With the Khelo India academy starting next, he feels things look promising and that there will be some good results pretty soon.

Over the years, we have seen domestic leagues in India catering to several sports like badminton, kabaddi, and table tennis. When asked about his opinion about a basketball league in India, Bhriguvanshi feels it will provide the right exposure to the players. He said the federation is trying to start a league and he is hopeful that India will benefit from the same.

Bhriguvanshi feels a league will be beneficial for the Indian players. "Once you have a league, there will be so much experience and popularity. For players, it is going to be beneficial. I support a league because players come from outside India and help you gain a lot of experience. With good experience, you can perform better," the Indian basketball skipper said.

Vishesh, who represents ONGC, opened up on India's current domestic scene. "Domestic basketball is going well. However, I don't know what will happen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, somewhere, the big tournaments are getting less nowadays," he said. He claimed the tournaments should return as players shouldn't feel left out.

When asked about the relation between the federation and players, Bhriguvanshi said things are going well. "Even in this pandemic situation, the federation is in touch with all the players. We also have Zoom meetings on a weekly basis. They have asked if we need any help and are taking care of us," he claimed.

Bhriguvanshi looked back down the memory lane and shared his journey as a player. "My journey has been good and I enjoyed every bit of it. From childhood up till now, basketball is everything for me. Whatever hard work I have put in towards the sport, it has given me back. People respect me everywhere," said the skipper.

"I became captain and so many people know me, that is because of basketball. I am playing for ONGC and it's one of the best organizations. Therefore, my journey has been fruitful and I have loved every bit of it," he added.

Vishesh shared his insights on Indian basketball's former and present head coaches. "Scott Flemming's era was a time where we established ourselves and grew big. For Veselin Matić, I don't have words for him. He is an extraordinary coach and we are lucky. If he stays for another four years, India will do much better in basketball," he claimed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging period for every athlete. However, Vishesh said despite the difficulties, he has enjoyed every bit of the time. "It has been challenging and tough. But I have enjoyed my time because I got to spend the same with my family. This is something we couldn't do earlier because of our schedule," he claimed.

Vishesh made his debut in the year 2009. He has gone on to establish himself as a top player. The 28-year-old has been nominated for the Arjuna Award for the third time and he feels he deserves it because of his contributions as a player.

