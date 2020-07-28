Jurgen Klopp, who helped Liverpool win the Premier League 2019-20 title, has been named the League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year. Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. The German pipped Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and last season's winner Chris Wilder to win the LMA award. Here are further details on the same.

Winner LMA award: Klopp scoops the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy

The former Borussia Dortmund manager scooped the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year, with the announcement made by the former Manchester United boss himself. "Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league, incredible," said Ferguson to Sky Sports after announcing Klopp as the winner.

Quote You [Klopp] thoroughly deserved it, says Sir Alex

Sir Alex praised Klopp and said his side's performance level was outstanding. "You thoroughly deserved it, but the performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance," the former United legend said.

Admiration Klopp opens up on his admiration for Sir Alex

Klopp went on to share his admiration for Sir Alex after winning the award. "I'm absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association manager of the year award, for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, named after a man that I admire so much," said Klopp. "I know it's not 100% appropriate as a Liverpool manager, but I admire him."

EPL 2019-20 Liverpool end on 99 points, script several records

Liverpool ended the season on 99 points. This is the second-best tally in Premier League history. The Reds equaled Manchester City's record of 32 wins (2017-18, 2018-19) in a single Premier League season. Liverpool recorded the fewest losses this season (3). Jurgen Klopp's side went unbeaten at home this season (W18 D1). Liverpool conceded the fewest goals this season (33).

Bielsa Bielsa wins Championship Manager of the Year award