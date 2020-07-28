Maurizio Sarri's Juventus sealed a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title after beating Sampdoria 2-0 this weekend. This was Sarri's maiden league title in his managerial career. Juventus were once again superb this season and kept their noses ahead of the chasing pack. There are two gameweeks left in the Serie A. In this article, we look at Juventus' title win in numbers.

Season stats Juventus register the most wins this season

Out of 36 matches so far, Juventus have won 26. They have drawn five and lost five matches. The Turin giants have scored 75 goals (fourth-highest). Sarri's side has gone on to concede 38 goals (second-fewest). They have the joint-third highest goal difference (+37). Juventus have a seven-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan (76 points).

Ronaldo Ronaldo leads the show with 31 goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been superb for Juventus this season and has amassed 31 goals and five assists in the league. He is the second-highest scorer after Lazio's Ciro Immobile (34). The Portuguese legend became the first Juventus player to score 25-plus league goals in 60 years. Earlier, Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive games in Serie A history.

Notable records Juventus lift 36th league honor, Buffon wins 10th title

This was Juventus' 36th Serie A title in total. Juventus' ninth successive Serie A crown is the best tally across Europe's top five domestic leagues. Bayern Munich follow suit and are on a run of seven successive Bundesliga titles. Gianluigi Buffon created a special record by winning his 10th league honor. He also broke the record for most career Serie A appearances this season.

Information Dybala shines for Juve, Bentancur has the most assists