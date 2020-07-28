The Premier League 2019-20 season got over on Sunday after a three-month hiatus in between due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The season saw Liverpool be crowned champions, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea following suit. There were several youngsters who rose to the occasion aged 21 or below ahead of the season. We present the best youngsters who impressed largely.

Max Aarons Norwich's Max Aarons has drawn interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are prepared to pay £18.3m for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons this summer. Norwich may have been relegated this season, however, Aarons caught the eye with some impressive performances. He made 48 tackles, 37 interceptions, 73 clearances and won 167 duels. The 20-year-old England international made 36 appearances and was never substituted. That's impressive for a young right-back.

Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood is destined to become a superstar

Mason Greenwood's success story is the pick of the season. The 17-year-old Manchester United forward didn't start a league game until December, however, he ended up in the side's starting XI. In 31 league appearances this season, the England teenager scored 10 goals. He is lethal with either foot and has drawn praise from every corner. Greenwood is destined to become a superstar.

Phil Foden Phil Foden tipped to take over from David Silva

20-year-old Manchester City player Phil Foden impressed largely. He had earlier made his league debut in 2017-18 but this season was a breakthrough one. Foden is versatile and is tipped to take over from David Silva. The two-time Premier League champion scored five league goals and contributed with two assists in 23 games this season. He is a key part of Pep Guardiola's side.

Mason Mount Chelsea's Mason Mount deserves all the plaudits

Mason Mount delivered the goods for Chelsea as an attacking mid-fielder. The number 10 was one of the major highlights in terms of consistency and ability in his debut season. He impressed with seven goals and five assists for the Blues in 37 Premier League appearances. He brings dynamism in mid-field, besides being an attacking threat. The 21-year-old England international deserves all the plaudits.

Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold was exceptional for Liverpool