Pace spearhead Stuart Broad became the second player from England to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat on Day 5 of the ongoing Old Trafford Test against West Indies. Broad also became only the fourth fast bowler to enter the 500-wicket club in the longest format. We list out the records broken by Stuart Broad.

500 wickets Seventh bowler with 500 Test wickets

Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite today to clinch his 500th Test wicket. Notably, he has taken 140 Tests to achieve the milestone. His compatriot James Anderson achieved this feat in 2017. Nevertheless, the former is the seventh bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519), to reach the feat.

Data Slowest to complete 500 Test wickets (matches played)

Broad reached the 500-wicket mark in his 140th Test, the slowest among these bowlers. The list read as - Muralitharan (87), Kumble (105), Warne (108), McGrath (110), Walsh (129) and Anderson (129).

Records Records broken by Broad in the third Test

Broad seems to be unstoppable in the ongoing series decider. In the first innings, he slammed a 33-ball fifty, the joint third-fastest for England in Test cricket. He is only behind former all-rounder Sir Ian Botham (28) on the tally. Later on, he rattled the West Indian batsmen to clinch his 12th six-wicket haul (Test cricket). Eventually, he finished with bowling figures of 6/31.

Do you know? Best strike-rate while taking ten or more six-fors

Broad has a strike-rate of 17.10 in the innings wherein he has taken a six-for. His strike-rate is the best among bowlers who have claimed ten or more six-wicket hauls. The likes of Imran Khan (22.90) and Glenn McGrath (24.50) follow him on the tally.

ICC WTC Most wickets in ICC World Test Championship

The England seamer scripted another monumental record on Day 3. He became the first ever bowler to have picked up 50 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship. Notably, Broad attained the milestone in his 11th WTC game. Others on the elite list are Pat Cummins (49), Nathan Lyon (47), Mohammed Shami (36), and Tim Southee/Mitchell Starc (33).

Data Broad races to 72 career Test scalps against WI