Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to get a new goal-keeper this summer. The Blues manager isn't convinced Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge. Two years ago, Chelsea had shelled out a world-record £71m for Kepa and they want to recover as much of that fee. Here's more on the situation of Kepa and Chelsea's transfer targets.

Contenders Chelsea have several contenders on their list

Chelsea are looking at several options including Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope. Atletico Madrid have said that Oblak is not for sale. Therefore, Chelsea would have to pay his £110m release clause. Ajax goalie Onana would be the cheaper option. Moreover, he wants to move to the Premier League. Burnley's Pope was superb this season, keeping a joint- record 15 clean sheets.

Kepa Kepa conceded 47 Premier League goals this season

Kepa made 33 Premier League appearances this season and managed to keep just eight clean sheets. He conceded a staggering 47 goals and made 55 saves. Kepa's confidence took a hit in the 2019-20 season and Lampard feels the former isn't offering that necessary composure behind a fragile defensive unit. There are talks of Kepa not quite settling in England in these two seasons.

Information Valencia and Sevilla are interested in landing Kepa

Spanish clubs Valencia and Sevilla have shown an interest in the 25-year-old Kepa. However, it remains to be seen if the duo could afford him. Chelsea may end up covering a portion of his wages if they get a suitable loan deal for Kepa.

Havertz Chelsea are closing in on Leverkusen's Kai Havertz

Chelsea, who have already signed winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. As per reports, Havertz has told Leverkusen that he wants to join Chelsea. All that remains now is for the two clubs to reach an agreement over a price for the 21-year-old. Leverkusen want €90m for the talented Havertz.

Willian Willian expected to sign a new Chelsea deal