Former Barcelona legend Xavi has claimed that his primary goal is to coach the Spanish club. The Al Sadd manager is looking forward to the new season in Qatar, however, if Barca come calling, then things could get interesting. It is believed that current Barca boss Quique Setien could be sacked and the club is looking for replacements. Here is more on Xavi.

Claim What has Xavi claimed?

The Al Sadd boss, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 said that his primary goal is to coach Barcelona. "I do not hide, and I have always said, that my primary goal, when it happens, is Barca. It's my home and would be a dream," said Xavi in an interview published in Marca. He said he is focused on Al Sadd at the moment.

Setien Setien likely to be sacked by Barcelona

Reports had claimed that Barcelona manager Setien is set to be sacked by the club. Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde this year, has lost the confidence of the dressing room. The players are confused at Setien's tactics and his way of handling matters. Moreover, Barca saw Real Madrid winning La Liga 2019-20 title. Setien could leave if Barca fail to win the Champions League.

Thought Is Xavi the right man for Barca?

Xavi enjoyed a stellar career as a player at Barcelona. Xavi won 23 titles with Barcelona, including four Champions League honors. He appeared in 767 matches, scoring 85 goals. Xavi, who won four trophies as a player at Al Sadd, had signed a two-year managerial deal in 2019. Managing a high-profile club like Barcelona will be of immense challenge for Xavi.

Zidane Can he deliver the goods just like Zidane at Real?

Zinedine Zidane was appointed Real Madrid manager in January 2016. Prior to that, he managed the B team. The Frenchman has won a staggering 11 titles across two managerial stints at Real, including two La Liga and three Champions League honors. Barca will need to take a big risk and hand Xavi the role. The positive news is that Xavi understands Barca's demands.

