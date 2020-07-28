The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament. A BCCI source confirmed the same to ANI on Tuesday. Earlier, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the board has received the 'Letter of Intent' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 2020 IPL. Here is more.

Quote The meeting will give more clarity: BCCI official

"We are having the governing council meeting on 2nd of August and major issues related to the league will be discussed in this meeting. This meeting will give more clarity on the tournament," the source said.

Meeting Board members will shed light on these factors

In the Governing Council meeting, the board members are expected to discuss the quarantine measures along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), bio-bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players. Issues related to broadcasting, shifting, and scheduling of the tournament are likely to be discussed as well. The meeting will be attended by President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Other issues Other issues that will be discussed

Since the impending edition won't be truncated, it will comprise less number of double-headers. The broadcasters will be eying the much-awaited schedule to chalk out plans. However, the franchises are set to lose gate money as all the matches will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. This will also be a major topic of discussion.

Families Will families of players be allowed to travel alongside?

Another topic of discussion is whether the families of players would be allowed to accompany them. A senior franchise official said it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months. "There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?" he said.

Quote UAE confirmed receiving the Letter of Intent from BCCI

"We have received the letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian government which will ink the final deal. There are many factors which influence operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting tournament," ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani said.

UAE UAE set to host another IPL edition