Last updated on Jul 28, 2020, 06:24 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament.
A BCCI source confirmed the same to ANI on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the board has received the 'Letter of Intent' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 2020 IPL.
"We are having the governing council meeting on 2nd of August and major issues related to the league will be discussed in this meeting. This meeting will give more clarity on the tournament," the source said.
In the Governing Council meeting, the board members are expected to discuss the quarantine measures along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), bio-bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players.
Issues related to broadcasting, shifting, and scheduling of the tournament are likely to be discussed as well.
The meeting will be attended by President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
Since the impending edition won't be truncated, it will comprise less number of double-headers.
The broadcasters will be eying the much-awaited schedule to chalk out plans.
However, the franchises are set to lose gate money as all the matches will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.
This will also be a major topic of discussion.
Another topic of discussion is whether the families of players would be allowed to accompany them.
A senior franchise official said it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months.
"There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?" he said.
"We have received the letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian government which will ink the final deal. There are many factors which influence operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting tournament," ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani said.
The is not the first time IPL is being shifted to the United Arab Emirates.
In 2014, the nation hosted the first half of IPL (April 16-30) due to security concerns relating to General Elections in India.
However, things will pan out differently this time, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the proposed schedule, the tournament will run from September 19 to November 8.
