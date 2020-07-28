The Premier League 2019-20 season got over on Sunday after a three-month hiatus in between amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool won their maiden Premier League title and ended the season on 99 points. The Manchester clubs and Chelsea settled for a top-four finish. After looking at the Premier League 2019-20 season in numbers, we present the key takeaways.

Liverpool Liverpool were consistent and Klopp deserves credit

One major aspect that helped Liverpool was their swift transition from attack to defense. The Reds were highly consistent and hardly set a foot wrong. They dropped points in just six games and had a sheer balance in all departments of the field. Jurgen Klopp deserves credit for continuing from where he left off last season. We saw a strong Liverpool side stepping up.

CHE, MUN Chelsea and United entertain, however, they have problems

Manchester United finished third and credit goes to them for being superb post the restart. However, despite many positives, one major issue that bothered them throughout was their organization of attacks against teams that sat deep. Chelsea showed they have a powerful attacking force, however, they conceded goals aplenty on the counter. Frank Lampard needs to address his defensive options next.

Duo Sheffield United and Wolves show character

Sheffield United deserve the plaudits for finishing in the top half of the table in their maiden season post promotion. Manager Chris Wilder was the architect for setting up a team that was defensively sound. Wolves may have faltered in the final leg of the season, however, a seventh position is petty decent. Wolves, like Sheffield United, showed the resilience needed.

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne is Premier League's best player

There's no doubt that Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne is the most complete player in the Premier League. The Belgian enjoyed his best season for the club (13 goals and 20 assists). KDB won hearts with his sheer tactical prowess and consistency. The versatile player is the major force for Pep Guardiola's City and is the best player in the league.

Jose, Arteta Mourinho and Arteta braced for better things next season