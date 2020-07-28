Fast bowler Chris Woakes took a five-for on Day 5 as England defeated West Indies by 269 runs in the series decider at Old Trafford. After losing the opening Test, the hosts turned the tables in the next two Tests. As a result, they registered a 2-1 series victory to reclaim The Wisden Trophy. Here are the records scripted in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

England put up a substantial 369 in the first innings, after West Indies elected to bowl. The visitors were completely outfoxed by the England seamers as they were bundled out for 197. In the second innings, the England top order propelled them to 226 before skipper Joe Root decided to declare. Chasing 399, West Indies' innings folded for 129.

Stuart Broad Broad completes 500 Test wickets

It was a rather special Test for England pace spearhead Stuart Broad, who made merry with both bat and ball. More importantly, he made history by completing 500 wickets in Test cricket. Broad became only the second England bowler and fourth fast bowler to do so. Overall, he scalped ten wickets and scored 62 runs in the match.

Information Seventh bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark (Test cricket)

Stuart Broad is the seventh bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519), to record 500 Test wickets. However, he became the slowest to reach the milestone (140 Tests).

Anderson-Broad The dynamic England pair script yet another record

This was the first ever instance of two fast bowlers with 500 or more wickets playing in the same match. Broad's compatriot James Anderson completed the milestone in the 2017 Lord's Test against West Indies. Interestingly, other such instances are - Warne and McGrath (15 Tests), Muralitharan and Warne (3 Tests), Muralitharan and Kumble (3 Tests), Muralitharan and McGrath (1 Test).

Kemar Roach 200 Test wickets for Kemar Roach

Although West Indies suffered a heavy defeat, fast bowler Kemar Roach gave them a moment of glory in the match. On Day 2, he scalped his 200th Test wicket to join a number of West Indian greats. The 32-year-old became only the ninth West Indian bowler and first since Curtly Ambrose (1994) to reach the mark in Test cricket.

Wisden Trophy Seventh consecutive home series victory for England over WI

England have successfully regained The Wisden Trophy after they lost 1-2 during their last tour to Caribbean. They clinched their 36th Test victory since the inception of this historic bilateral series. Notably, the hosts haven't lost a single home series to West Indies since 1988-89 (Test cricket). This was their seventh consecutive (Test) series victory over them at home.

Do you know? Broad emulates Sir Ian Botham's long-standing record

Broad became the first England pacer to score a fifty and take 10 wickets in the same Test since Sir Ian Botham (vs IND, 1980). His numbers in the third Test read as: Batting - 62 (45), Bowling - 31/6 and 36/4.

Jason Holder A forgettable record for WI skipper Jason Holder