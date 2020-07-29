The Premier League 2019-20 season got over on Sunday after a three-month hiatus in between due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There were several players that were signed over the two transfer windows. A few of them came in and had a solid impact to make a difference. After analyzing the best youngsters, here we present the best signings of the season.

Saint-Maximin Allan Saint-Maximin showed his attributes for Newcastle

Last year in August, Newcastle United went on to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a reported £16.5m with a further £3.5m in add ons. The winger showcased his talent and brought in a lot of character in the side with his sheer pace. He had all the attributes of an attacking player. He scored three goals and made four assists in 26 matches.

Rodri £62.8m Rodri proved to be a success for Man City

Last summer, Manchester City spent a record £62.8m for Spanish mid-fielder Rodri. The former Atletico Madrid player showcased a lot of maturity and provided the cushion by working hard as a defensive mid-fielder. He was a vital cog in the City set-up. In 35 league games, Rodri scored three goals, besides contributing with two assists. He is seen as a long-term prospect.

Nicolas Pepe Nicolas Pepe made the right noises

Arsenal spent a staggering £72m fee to break the bank for Nicolas Pepe last summer. He became the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. Pepe might not have shown his goal-scoring form like he did in Lille, however, he made his presence felt for the Gunners in an underwhelming campaign. Pepe had five goals and six assists in 31 league games.

Danny Ings Danny Ings helped Southampton escape the drop

Danny Ings completed his £20m move from Liverpool to Southampton last summer. Prior to that, the forward was on loan at Southampton in 2018-19. It turned out to be a superb move for the Saints as Ings went on to score 22 goals. His goals kept Southampton afloat in the league. He scored all types of goals and Southampton need to credit him.

Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes was the signing of the season