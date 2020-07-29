The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to kick off in September this year. Top players from around the globe will yet again be a part of India's cash-rich league, this time in UAE. Over the years, a number of eminent all-rounders have added the required glamour in the tournament. Here are the all-rounders to watch out for this season.

Ben Stokes Stokes would want to make the most of his form

England all-rounder Ben Stokes might not have justified his whopping price tag so far, but his recent form in red-ball cricket puts the spotlight on him. He carries the ability to single-handedly sway the momentum by launching heavy blows and providing breakthroughs across formats. Besides, it will be interesting to see how he makes the transition from Test cricket to T20s.

Andre Russell Muscle Russell set to fire again for KKR

Andre Russell was a cut above the rest last year, even when Kolkata Knight Riders failed book the playoffs berth. He pulled off some implausible run-chases with his belligerent batting display. Notably, Russell smashed most sixes (52) in the season, 18 more than the next best (34 - Chris Gayle). The Caribbean all-rounder also comes handy with the ball at the death.

Dwayne Bravo Bravo eyes yet another landmark in IPL

Dwayne Bravo's all-round credentials in T20 cricket can never be discounted. His blinder against Mumbai Indians in the 2018 IPL opener is a classic example. The Chennai Super Kings stalwart will aim to replicate the show in the impending season as well. He could become the first ever player to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya Will Pandya deliver for Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya has been Mumbai Indians' prized possession in the IPL. Earlier this year, the Indian all-rounder made a blistering comeback from his lower back injury, in the DY Patil T20 Cup. In the previous IPL edition, Pandya amassed 402 runs and also snapped up 14 wickets. It remains to be seen if his proficiency paves the way for MI, this time around.

Sam Curran CSK will aim to use Curran wisely