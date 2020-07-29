Manchester United went on to earn a top-four finish after ending the Premier League 2019-20 season on an unbeaten run of 14 games. The Red Devils sealed an important 2-0 win against Leicester City in gameweek 38 to earn a third-placed finish ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. In an improving season for United, there were several records that were scripted. We analyze them.

#MUNMCI United complete the league double over City

In March, Man United went on to beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford. With this win, United completed the double over their neighbors in EPL 2019-20. This was United's maiden league double over City since the 2009-10 season. Anthony Martial became only the second United player to score in three consecutive Premier League starts in Manchester derbies.

#CHEMUN Martial scripts record as United complete league double over Chelsea

In February, United sealed a crucial 2-0 away win against Chelsea. The win saw United script a league double over Chelsea without conceding a goal since 1964-65. Earlier, they had beaten Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford in gameweek 1. The 2-0 affair saw Martial become the first Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Chelsea.

Records United script history with 14 league penalties this season

United, who also completed a league double over Leicester City, extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in the Premier League. This is their longest run without defeat in the competition since April 2017. Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the 2-0 win away at Leicester saw United script a new record for being awarded the most penalties in a single EPL campaign (14).

Feats Notable individual records scripted by United players

Since making his Premier League debut in February, Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than any other player (15). Harry Maguire became the first outfield player since Gary Pallister in 1994-95 to start every game in an EPL campaign for Man United. United duo Martial and Rashford registered their best ever league campaign in terms of goals (17 each).

Do you know? Third top-four finish for United since Alex Ferguson's retirement