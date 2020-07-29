England switch their attention towards ODI cricket in a three-match series against Ireland, starting tomorrow. Joe Root's England overcame West Indies 2-1 in the Test series and now the focus will be on Eoin Morgan's men in the 50-over game. The world champions could see several players scripting records in the series. In this article, we analyze the same.

Eoin Morgan Eoin Morgan could become the most successful centurion for England

Eoin Morgan is currently tied with former legend Marcus Trescothick in terms of ODI hundreds for England (12). Morgan needs one more ton to become the most successful centurion for England in ODI cricket. The southpaw has scored 6,624 career ODI runs for England. He needs 376 more to become the first England player to register the mark of 7,000 ODI runs.

Duo Bairstow and Roy in search of these feats

Jonny Bairstow has amassed 2,923 career ODI runs for England at 47.14. The opening batsman needs another 77 runs to script the mark of 3,000. Bairstow could become the 18th England batsman to achieve this feat. His opening partner Jason Roy has 3,434 runs in ODI cricket. Roy needs 204 runs more to get past former England batsman Nick Knight (2,637).

Stats Moeen could overtake former England stars, Morgan eyes a record

Moeen Ali (1,783) needs 227 runs more to reach the mark of 2,000. If he achieves this record, then Moeen will surpass the likes of former England stars Mike Atherton (1,791), Owais Shah (1,834) and Michael Vaughan (1,982) in terms of career ODI runs. Morgan (71 catches) needs four more to get past Joe Root (74). This will be the second-highest tally for England.

Ireland duo Balbirnie and Rankin eye special ODI feats

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has 1,910 career ODI runs. He needs 90 more to register 2,000 runs and become only the seventh Irish player to achieve this mark. Pacer Boyd Rankin has 96 career ODI scalps under his belt. He needs four more scalps to become only the second Ireland player with 100 or more wickets in the format.

Do you know? Adil Rashid could script a special record