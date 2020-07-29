After winning the Test series (2-1) against West Indies, England will shift the focus on white-ball cricket. The hosts are set to lock horns with Ireland in the first of three-ODI series on July 30 at the Ageas Bowl. Notably, the series will mark the commencement of ICC's newly introduced World Cup Super League. Here is the match preview.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the first ODI on July 30. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST. At this venue, the wicket usually assists the batsmen more. Notably, the Ageas Bowl surface offers less seam movement in white-ball cricket. However, the bowlers could produce movement in overcast conditions. One can watch the match live on the Sony Network.

England will miss their marquee players in the limited-overs leg. In the absence of Joe Root, either James Vince or Joe Denly could grab a spot. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow will form England's opening pair along with Jason Roy. While Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be the sure-short spinners, the pace attack is likely to be led by David Willey and Tom Curran.

Ireland have already named a 14-member squad for the upcoming series opener. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the side with with experienced batsmen Paul Stirling and William Porterfield assisting him. Nevertheless, the spotlight will be on senior all-rounder Kevin O'Brien, who fancies facing England. Besides, the experienced bowling duo Boyd Rankin and Craig Young will spearhead the pace attack for Ireland.

Ireland's 14-man squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Eoin Morgan presently has the joint-most number of ODI centuries (12) for England with Marcus Trescothick. He needs one more to eclipse this long-standing record. The former is also the leading run-scorer at the Ageas Bowl, having scored 610 runs at 76.25. Meanwhile, Boyd Rankin (96) could become the second Irish bowler to take 100 ODI wickets after Kevin O'Brien (113).

