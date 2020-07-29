The England cricket team beat West Indies in the third Test match on Tuesday to win the series by a 2-1 margin. After going down 1-0, England fought back to clinch the series ahead of their next assignment against Pakistan, starting in August. With this victory, England rose to third in the ICC World Test Championship rankings. Here's how the table looks like.

England Test Championship table: England race to 226 points

England, who played their third series in the ICC World Test Championship, collected 80 points out of 120. 40 points were up for grabs in a single Test match. England now have 226 points after sealing their second series victory. They had started their ICC World Test Championship journey with a 2-2 affair in the 2019 Ashes series last year.

WI World Test Championship: West Indies lose second successive series

West Indies started their ICC World Test Championship journey with a 0-2 loss against India last year. Jason Holder's men opened their account in the Test Championship table after winning the first Test. However, they faltered in the remaining two games and have 40 points in total after two Test series. WI are seventh in the rankings ahead of South Africa and Bangladesh.

IND, AUS India atop in Test Championship rankings, Australia follow suit

The Indian cricket team leads the ICC World Test Championship table with 360 points under their belt. However, they have played four Test series so far and have two more to go. India have won three and lost one series so far. Tim Paine-led Australia are second in the rankings. The Aussies have collected 296 points after three Test series so far.

Positions What about the other Test teams?