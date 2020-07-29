England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has climbed to third spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The 34-year-old progressed seven place after putting an incredible show in England's 2-1 series victory over West Indies. During the Test, he reached the 500-wicket mark before finishing with bowling figures of 10/67. He also contributed with the bat, having scored 62 in the first innings.

Stuart Broad How Broad fared in the series decider against West Indies

Having claimed the third spot, Stuart Broad reached his best (823 points) since August 2016 when he achieved a similar feat. Notably, he became the fourth fast bowler and only the second from England after James Anderson to claim 500 scalps in Test cricket. Broad was also adjudged the Player of the Series for claiming most number of scalps (16).

Information Broad gains in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders

Broad scored 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-second fastest for England in Test history after Sir Ian Botham. By doing so, he rose three places to number 11 in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders.

Bowling Rankings Woakes moves to 20th spot in bowling rankings

Chris Woakes is the other England fast bowler to have advanced in the ICC Test Rankings. He rose to the 20th position with a career-best rating points tally of 654. His five-wicket haul in the second innings on Day 5 helped England clinch a 269-run victory. Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder dropped to eighth spot with 810 points.

Twitter Post The ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

It just keeps getting better for @StuartBroad8!



After becoming the latest entrant in the highly exclusive 500 Test wicket club, he has jumped seven spots to go to No.3 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XgX4YRdZLh — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2020

Batting Rankings Rory Burns moves into the top 20

England opener Rory Burns gained 13 spots to reach 17th position with scores of 57 and 90 in the final Test. This is the first time he has entered the top 20. His compatriot Ollie Pope also claimed a career-best 46th position, having played a 91-run knock in the match. For West Indies, Shai Hope climbed to 68th position.

Test Championship England continue to hold the third spot

Previously, England overtook New Zealand to occupy the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The Joe Root-led side has further extended the lead to 226 points following the series win. Meanwhile, India still lead the table with 360 points, followed by Australia (296 points). Notably, each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches.

Twitter Post ICC World Test Championship standings