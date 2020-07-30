Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scripted a new record in the Serie A following his brace for Milan against Sampdoria in gameweek 37. The 38-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down as goals continue to follow him everywhere. The former Inter striker has scripted 50+ goals now both Milan sides. Here are further details on Zlatan.

Impact Zlatan has helped Milan rise to sixth in the league

The Swedish international has proved to be a huge asset to the Rossoneri since completing a free transfer in January. Zlatan has managed to transform the club's prospects and has helped the side guarantee a sixth-placed finish. When Zlatan joined Milan in his second spell, the club languished in 11th in the Serie A. However, they have lost just twice since Zlatan's arrival.

Milestone First player to score 50-plus goals for both Milan clubs

Zlatan has raced to 51 league goals for AC Milan. He had earlier amassed 42 Serie A goals for the side in 61 matches. Notably, Zlatan has 57 league goals for former club Inter. He achieved the feat in 88 matches between 2006 to 2009. Zlatan is now the first-ever player to score 50-plus goals for both Milan clubs, who share the same stadium.

Serie A Zlatan has raced to 131 career Serie A goals

Zlatan has nine league goals for Milan since joining the club in January 2020. Overall, he has 10 goals in all competitions. Zlatan, who had amassed 23 league goals for former club Juventus, has 131 career Serie goals in total. He went past the likes of Roberto Bettega (129), Francesco Graziani (130) and Ezio Pascutti (130).

Do you know? Zlatan nets his fastest Serie A goal