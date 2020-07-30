Top cricketers of the Indian cricket team are unlikely to have a national camp at Motera ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The decision is likely to be taken keeping players' health and safety in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic which has grappled the country. Here are further details on the same.

Cricketers Cricketers will be joining their respective franchises in Dubai

According to a report in PTI, the centrally contracted cricketers will be joining their respective IPL franchises in Dubai as the competition is set to be held in the UAE. The IPL is likely to take place from September 19 to November 8. The IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the details.

Training camp GCA hasn't received any formal intimation from the BCCI

Earlier, the BCCI Apex Council had zeroed in on the Motera Stadium for a conditioning camp. However, the Gujarat Cricket Association is yet to get any formal intimation from the BCCI. "There were media reports that camp will start from August 18 and go on till September 4 but we have no formal intimation from the BCCI till now," a GCA official told PTI.

Cancelation Health factor the reason behind canceling the camp

The report adds that there has been discussions on the issue about the need of players travelling from their homes to Ahmedabad and then Dubai for the IPL. Travel can expose players to more health risk in this present scenario and it's only fitting that the camp is put on hold for the time being.

Duo What's in store for Pujara and Vihari?

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are the two Indian cricketers without an IPL team. The entire Indian squad might get together in training once the players travel to Australia later this year. Till then, the duo will need to continue their individual net sessions in their respective cities. Meanwhile, the BCCI could also arrange a special training session for the duo.

IPL 2020 IPL 2020 likely to have a 51-day window

Earlier, a BCCI official told PTI that IPL in all likelihood will start on September 19. There will be a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders. The postponement of ICC T20 World Cup has provided a boost to India's cash-rich league. The board members are now likely to finalize the aforementioned schedule.

Information IPL 2020: UAE receives Letter of Intent from BCCI