Manchester City ended the Premier League 2019-20 season strongly after having sealed second position. City thrashed Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday to end the league on a bright note. After winning the league title in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, City saw Liverpool triumph in the recently-concluded season. However, Pep Guardiola's side managed to script several records. Here we analyze the same.

100+ goals Manchester City break the 100-goal barrier, register best goal difference

Manchester City ended the season with 102 goals. They were the only side with 100-plus goals in the EPL 2019-20 season. They scored 100+ goals for the second time under Pep Guardiola (also in 2017-18) and the fifth time in top-flight history. City finished the season with the best goal difference (+67). They finished 18 points behind Liverpool (81 points).

De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne smashes a host of records

Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne ended the season with 20 assists. He equaled the Premier League record held by former Arsenal hero Thierry Henry. The Belgian international was directly involved in 33 Premier League goals this season (13 goals & 20 assists). This is now the most by a central mid-fielder in a single season since Frank Lampard's 36 in 2009-10.

Records Sterling scripts a special feat, City smash this record

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling became the first Englishman to net 20 goals in a top-flight campaign for Manchester City. Sterling finished as City's highest scorer and amassed the fourth-highest goals in the league. Notably, City smashed a record after five players scored 10-plus goals in a single league campaign. Sterling (20), Sergio Aguero (16), Gabriel Jesus (14), KDB (13) and Riyad Mahrez (11).

Information City register the most clean sheets, Ederson excels

City registered the most clean sheets in the Premier League 2019-20 season (17). Goal-keeper Ederson bagged the Premier League Golden Glove after amassing the most clean sheets (16). City also accounted for the most passes (26,329) and the highest number of crosses (914).

Information City score 5 goals or more in seven games