Three-time Orange Cap winner David Warner has been a revelation with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian southpaw has amassed 4,706 career IPL runs in 126 matches across 10 editions. With four tons and 44 fifties under his belt, Warner will be hoping to do well in the 13th edition of the IPL. Here we look at his best knocks.

Warner 107* Warner smashes 107* against KKR for DD in IPL 2010

In the 2010 edition of the IPL, Warner smashed an unbeaten 107 against Kolkata Knight Riders for the Delhi Daredevils. Warner smashed nine fours and five sixes in a 69-ball knock. It was Warner all along the way as the rest of his team-mates struggled. DD scored 177/4, before restricting KKR to 137/9. Warner's maiden IPL ton will always be special.

Warner 109* Warner slams 109* against Chargers for DD in IPL 2012

In the 2012 edition of the IPL, DD were superb throughout the league campaign, before falling short in both the Qualifiers. Batting first, Deccan Chargers put up 187/4. In reply, Warner's unbeaten 109* floored the hosts. Warner slammed 10 fours and seven sixes in a 54-ball knock. He shared an unbeaten 189-run stand alongside Naman Ojha (64*). DD won with 20 balls to spare.

Warner 126 SRH skipper Warner hits 126 versus KKR in IPL 2017

Warner was on the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad at home against KKR in the 2017 edition of the IPL. Batting first, Warner showed his intent to amass 126 runs from just 59 deliveries at a rate of 213.55. He hit 10 fours and eight sixes as SRH posted 209/3. In reply, KKR failed to get going and managed 161/7

Warner 100* Warner slams 100* to decimate RCB in IPL 2019

Last season, Warner won the Orange Cap after having amassed 692 runs in 12 matches. His brilliance against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be remembered for a long time. Warner (100*) shared an opening 185-run stand alongside Jonny Bairstow (114). The Aussie hit five fours and five sixes to anchor the innings and help SRH score 231/2. In reply, RCB folded for a paltry 113.

Warner 69 Warner powers SRH to IPL 2016 title with 69-run knock