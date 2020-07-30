-
Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, actor/model Natasa Stankovic have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Hardik (26) and Natasa (28) got engaged earlier this year.
Announcing the big news, Hardik took to social media and shared a picture where he is seen holding his son's little hand.
Details
We are blessed with our baby boy: Hardik
Captioning the special post, Hardik wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy (sic)."
Needless to say, fans and fellow sports stars showered best wishes upon the couple.
Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli commented, "Congratulations you both."
Meanwhile, actor/model Sophie Choudry penned, "So beautiful...God bless the lil one (sic)," while Hardik's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians said a "mini blue and gold jersey awaits."
Instagram Post
Here is Hardik's post
Relationship
Hardik, Natasa had announced the pregnancy in May
Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa through social media on January 1, 2020. The duo had spent their New Year's in Dubai.
Meanwhile, they informed the fans about their pregnancy on May 31, as they shared pictures from an intimate ceremony.
"Hardik and I've shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better," Natasa wrote at that time.
Quote
'We're super excited for this new step of our life'
"Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram.
Natasa
Who is Natasa Stankovic?
For the unversed, Natasa is a Serbian model/actor who moved to India in 2012.
She made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha's Satyagraha (2013), wherein she appeared in a dance number Aiyo Ji.
In 2014, she featured in 8th season of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss.
She also took part in Star Plus's dance show Nach Baliye 9 with former partner Aly Goni.