Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, actor/model Natasa Stankovic have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Hardik (26) and Natasa (28) got engaged earlier this year. Announcing the big news, Hardik took to social media and shared a picture where he is seen holding his son's little hand. We extend our heartiest congratulations to Hardik and Natasa.

Details We are blessed with our baby boy: Hardik

Captioning the special post, Hardik wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy (sic)." Needless to say, fans and fellow sports stars showered best wishes upon the couple. Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli commented, "Congratulations you both." Meanwhile, actor/model Sophie Choudry penned, "So beautiful...God bless the lil one (sic)," while Hardik's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians said a "mini blue and gold jersey awaits."

Instagram Post Here is Hardik's post

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 A post shared by hardikpandya93 on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Relationship Hardik, Natasa had announced the pregnancy in May

Hardik announced his engagement to Natasa through social media on January 1, 2020. The duo had spent their New Year's in Dubai. Meanwhile, they informed the fans about their pregnancy on May 31, as they shared pictures from an intimate ceremony. "Hardik and I've shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better," Natasa wrote at that time.

Quote 'We're super excited for this new step of our life'

"Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram.

Natasa Who is Natasa Stankovic?