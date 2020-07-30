Former West Indies cricket boss Dave Cameron, who is running for the ICC Chairman post, wants more emphasis on private T20 leagues running concurrently, besides aiming for lesser focus on international cricket calendar. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) doesn't support his candidature for the top ICC post. Cameron was CWI head between 2013 and 2019. Here's what he had to say.

Cameron wants global T20 leagues to run concurrently like top tier European football leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A which starts around the same time. He has also proposed a longer duration for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cameron highlighted that playing Test cricket shouldn't be mandatory for Afghanistan and Ireland and that there should be a choice.

Colin Graves is seen as the front-runner for ICC Chairman's post and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly could also be in the mix. At least two votes from the ICC board are needed to run for Chairmanship. Cameron told PTI that he has the required votes and is waiting on Ganguly's future in the ICC.

He wants the game to grow outside the sub-continent and has targeted a nation like China. He feels that any globalization will require investments from India. Cameron said he wants to see longer T20 leagues because of their profitability. He wants to take the leagues to places like the USA and have more opportunities. The West Indian's main focus is on maximizing profits.

