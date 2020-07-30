Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is all set to join the national team after two successive negative COVID-19 reports. Rauf will fly to England and join the Pakistan squad ahead of the limited-overs series against the hosts. The development comes after Rauf met the eligibility criteria. The T20I series is set to start on August 28 in Manchester. Here's more.

Positive tests Rauf was earlier ineligible to travel after testing positive

Rauf was among a total of 10 players and support staff, who had tested positive over a month ago at Pakistan's training camp just before the team was due to fly to England. Notably, five of Rauf's six COVID-19 tests until July 20 returned positive. That made him ineligible for travel as the regulations needed two successive negative reports.

Amir Rauf's replacement Mohammad Amir had returned two negative COVID-19 tests

Recently, fast bowler Mohammad Amir returned two negative COVID-19 tests and got cleared to join the national side in England. The PCB made arrangements to send Amir and masseur Muhammad Imran to England. The left-arm bowler had earlier withdrawn from the tour to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. However, he announced his decision to re-join the side

Plans Rauf is a part of Pakistan's plans for T20Is

Rauf will fly out later this week as he remains a part of Pakistan's plans for the T20I series. Rauf had initially only been picked for the limited-overs and despite expressing his wish to play Tests, the player missed the cut due to his COVID-19 status. Rauf will join the team for the T20I series and would want to impress the management.

