England overcame Ireland in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts dismissed Ireland for 172 after a superb spell from David Willey (5/30) at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. In reply, England lost a few wickets but held on to chase down the total. Here we present the list of records broken.

ENG vs IRE How did the match pan out?

Ireland were in deep trouble after being reduced to 28/5 in the seventh over. Kevin O'Brien (22) and Curtis Campher (59*) added 51 runs for the sixth wicket. Campher was joined by Andy McBrine (40) and the duo put up 66 runs. Besides Willey's fifer, Saqib Mahmood claimed two scalps. England were reduced to 78/4 but recovered their way to seal a victory.

Willey Willey claims maiden five-wicket haul, scripts a unique record

Willey claimed his maiden fifer in ODI cricket. He now has 57 wickets from 47 ODIs for England. Willey also became the third left-arm bowler for England to take a 5-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Ashley Giles (vs India, 2002) and Samit Patel (vs SA, 2008) are the other two cricketers to script this unique feat.

Campher Debutant Campher scripts these records

Campher scored a fifty on debut for Ireland. The 21-year-old cricketer is now the third Irish batsman to score a fifty on debut after Eoin Morgan and Andre Botha. He was part of two fifty-plus stands after the side lost five scalps under 30 runs. Campher joined an illustrious list featuring Kapil Dev, Gavin Hamilton, MS Dhoni, Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes.

Information More records for Campher on his debut