Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 11:49 am
Written byParth Dhall
South African cricketers will likely miss the first half of 2020 Indian Premier League due to COVID-19 pandemic.
As the outbreak has flared up lately, the restrictions in the nation are expected to be removed post September this year.
Notably, as many as five Proteas cricketers have already pulled out of the impending Caribbean Premier League edition, owing to similar restrictions.
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the most affected franchise with South African cricketers pulling out.
They will miss the services of star batsman AB de Villiers and pace spearhead Dale Steyn.
In the 2020 auction, they also picked up all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs. 10 crore.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings could lose out on Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi.
South African players with IPL contracts: AB de Villiers (RCB), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dale Steyn (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), David Miller (RR), Hardus Viljoen (KXIP).
South Africa remain in lockdown with all provincial and international borders closed indefinitely.
As per reports, the travel restrictions will only ease after the coronavirus pandemic peak passes at the end of September.
As of now, the nation has reported 7,812 deaths with over 1,64,000 active cases.
Meanwhile, the participation of South Africa cricketers will depend upon the approval from government.
South African cricketers Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ingram have withdrawn from the 2020 Caribbean Premier League.
Notably, the players were unable to confirm travel arrangements in time to be in Trinidad by August 1.
The CPL organizers wanted all players to arrive prior to the 14-day quarantine period as the tournament begins on August 28.
Leg-spinner Imran Tahir will be the only cricketer from South African to feature in the CPL. Tahir had been staying in Pakistan since the commencement of PSL and faced no issue while traveling to West Indies.
As per the proposed schedule, the thirteenth IPL edition will run from September 19 to November 8.
The Proteas cricketers will have to obtain government's permission before September to fulfill the 14-day quarantine requirement.
Previously, Cricket South Africa stated the players shall receive No Objection Certificate (NOC) on time.
"CSA will definitely provide players with the NOCs for IPL," CSA media manager told ANI.
