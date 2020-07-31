-
Former AC Milan and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo is all set to start with his first major role in coaching.
The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner has been appointed as the U-23 coach of Italian champions Juventus.
The 41-year-old is regarded as one of the best players across generations.
Pirlo had earlier retired as a player in 2017.
Here are further details on him.
Statement
Juventus issue statement on Pirlo's appointment
A statement on the Italian club's website read: "Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the U-23 team."
"A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!"
Milan, Juve
Pirlo was highly successful at Milan and Juventus
Pirlo was one of the greatest players to have played for Milan. In 401 games across competitions, the sturdy mid-fielder scored 41 goals.
He won nine trophies which included two Champions League honors.
Pirlo moved to Juventus in 2011 and made his presence felt with his experience.
He made 164 appearances and secured seven trophies, including four successive Serie A titles.
Pirlo retired from football at the age of 38
Pirlo left Juventus in 2015 and moved to the USA.
He enjoyed a spell at New York City FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS).
In 62 games, Pirlo managed one goal.
He retired from football at the age of 38 in 2017, after New York City FC were knocked out of the MLS play-offs.
Attributes
Pirlo was one of the best mid-fielders in the game
Pirlo was a celebrated mid-fielder and possessed a great technique and balance.
He was mainly used as an attacking mid-fielder at Milan.
Pirlo drew a lot of praise for his vision, distribution and intelligence.
His passing range had similarities to that of Paul Scholes.
At Juventus, Pirlo was used as a defensive mid-fielder.
He was a free-kick specialist and a technically gifted mid-fielder.
Twitter Post
Pirlo is the new U-23 coach of Juve
