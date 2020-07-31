Lazio striker Ciro Immobile leads the show in terms of goals across European domestic leagues. The star forward has netted 35 goals in the Serie A 2019-20 season and will look to better that in the final gameweek. The Italian international is braced for a maiden European Golden Shoe. Here we do an analysis on Immobile's major stats.

Immobile ends Lionel Messi's dominance, surpasses Lewandowski's tally

Immobile is set to end Lionel Messi's dominance by winning his maiden European Golden Shoe. Messi has won a total of six European Golden Shoe awards including three in a row between 2016-2019. With 35 goals this season, Immobile has taken his game to the next level. He had overcame Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's tally of 34 goals against Brescia midweek.

Ronaldo and Messi had dominated the show of late

Since 2007-08, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi dominated the show in terms of winning the European Golden Shoe. The two legends pocketed 10 awards between them. Diego Forlan (2008-09) and Luis Suarez (2013-14 and 2015-16) are the only two other names to have won the award in this phase. Players from La Liga have won this award 11 times since 2007-08.

Third Serie A player to win this prestigious award

The last Serie A player to win the European Golden Shoe was Roma's Francesco Totti in the 2006-07 season. Prior to that, Fiorentina's Luca Toni had won the award in 2005-06. Immobile will become the third Serie A player in history to win this award.

Immobile set for third Capocannoniere award

This isn't the first occasion where Immobile has topped the Serie A goal-scoring charts. The 30-year-old has earlier won the 'Capocannoniere' twice before in 2014 and 2018. With his third 'Capocannoniere' award in line, Immobile will equal the likes of Michel Platini and Giuseppe Meazza among others to win this award three times. He will become the second Lazio player to script this feat.

Immobile has been a revelation for Lazio

Immobile joined Lazio in 2016 and has since then been a consistent force. He has amassed 102 league goals across four seasons so far, finishing as the top scorer on three occasions. Overall, he has scored 124 goals in 177 matches for the club. This season has seen Immobile register 38 goals in all competitions.

Immobile aiming to surpass Higuain's Serie A record

Immobile needs two more goals to surpass Gonzalo Higuain's record for the most Serie A strikes in a single campaign (36). Higuain had set the record in the 2015-16 season while playing for Napoli.

