Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are all set to battle it out in the FA Cup finale on Saturday. Chelsea, who earned a top-four finish in the league, will be aiming to win a trophy in Frank Lampard's debut season. Arsenal would be keen to stop Chelsea. Ahead of a gigantic clash at the Wembley, here are the players to watch out for.

Christian Pulisic Christian Pulisic has been in sublime form since the restart

Christian Pulisic has been in sublime form since the Premier League restart in June. The winger played a defining role in helping Chelsea finish in the top four. Pulisic, who registered two goals and four assists in seven league games this month, has been nominated for the Player of the Month. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 10 assists across competitions this season.

Auba Aubameyang is the biggest threat for Chelsea

Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended the Premier League 2019-20 campaign with 22 goals under his belt. The Gabon international was instrumental in Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City and presents a big threat for the Chelsea backline. Auba has 27 goals in all competitions this season and the FA Cup win would be of huge significance for the star striker.

Olivier Giroud Olivier Giroud could hurt his former club

Olivier Giroud has worked hard to become the main choice for Frank Lampard. Despite a difficult start, Giroud fought his way back. The veteran striker has been amongst the goals of late. Giroud scored five goals for Chelsea in the league this month and got the opener in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United. He has scored 10 goals across competitions this season.

Dani Ceballos Dani Ceballos will be crucial in Arsenal's mid-field